Greg Hegle

Greg Hegle Obituary
Greg Hegle

Highland - Greg, a longtime resident of Highland passed away on November 4th, 2019

Greg was born on May 18th, 1954 in Michigan to Carl and Donelda Hegle. As a child Greg excelled in many sports, baseball most of all. After High school Greg got into the work force where he partnered with his brother (Phil) in the plumbing business before accepting a career with Mechanics Uniform. Greg will be remembered for his "Grill Master" skills and love for all of his Detroit sports teams, including Red Wings, Tigers, MSU and of course his undying loyalty to the Lions. Greg was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 41 years Sandi, to which they met in grade school.

Greg leaves behind his son, Nicholas (Kailey); his daughter, Brittany; grandchildren, Allie Jaye, Jordin, and Hunter; father, Carl; sisters, Sandy and Kim and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019
