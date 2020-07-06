Harold (Hal) Charles RavennaHarold (Hal) Charles Ravenna, died June 11, 2020 at his cottage in Northern Michigan in the company of his four sons. He was 85 years old.Hal was born on Christmas 1934 during the Great Depression in Bedford, Indiana to Margaret and Julius Ravenna. At his birth, his father, Julius, "didn't have 5c to send a letter home to tell his family that he had a new child." Hal was unusually slim, and his family gave him the nickname, "Gandhi," after Mahatma Gandhi. He never outgrew that nickname.At 18 Hal graduated from Bedford High School and "volunteered to be drafted" in the army. He spent two years at the US Army base near Dachau Germany; the infamous concentration camp that was liberated by the US at the end of WWII. His experience in Germany were formative times for the young man from Indiana, and would lead Hal to a life travelling the world.After his honorable discharge with the rank of Corporal, Hal took advantage of the GI Bill, attending University of Indiana, in Bloomington, Indiana studying business administration. He graduated in three years.Upon graduation, he joined Ford Motor Company, where he would eventually spend his career in a variety of responsibilities, mostly in finance. While working in Louisville, Kentucky, Hal met Martha Lee Chatfield. Martha and Hal would marry in 1961, have four children (all boys) and would remain an inseparable couple for 41 years until Martha's premature death in 2006.Hal and Martha moved to Detroit, shortly after marriage and then to Livonia, MI. In 1962, their first born son, Joseph was born, followed by John (1963), William (1964) and Peter (1967).Hal and Martha were adventurers and Hal's career would lead them to work assignments in Brazil, UK and Belgium with kids always in tow.In the mid-1960's Hal and Martha's first-born, Joseph, was diagnosed with autism. So began their lifelong advocacy for the developmentally disabled.After returning from his last international assignment to Antwerp, Belgium in 1992, Hal retired from Ford. Hal and Martha had a very active and happy retirement, travelling regularly and splitting time between their family cottage on Mullet Lake in Northern Michigan and Livonia near Joe.Upon Martha's death in 2006, Hal struggled at first, but always remained a devoted and caring father and grandfather.In the last few years Hal had various health issues, at times bringing him perilously close to death but he always bounced back. He eventually succumbed to COVID19 related pneumonia.Hal is survived by two brothers, James and Paul; a sister Marilou; four sons & spouses, five grandchildren & spouses, two great-grandchildren, countless friends and extended family.Hal will be remembered for his friendly charming personality, quirky wit, intellect, devotion and generosity. He loved cooking, eating, traveling, home projects, lively conversation and doing taxes. He was a great example for his children and will be dearly missed. His funeral will be held at St. Colette's Parish on July 25, 2020.