Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178

Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178

Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
830 S. Lafayette
South Lyon, MI

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
830 S. Lafayette
South Lyon, MI

Harry J. Manuel


1929 - 2019
Harry J. Manuel Obituary
Harry J. Manuel

Harry J. Manuel, age 90, passed away October 10, 2019. He was born June 10, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Joseph and Marjorie Manuel. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Harry had a 38 year career as a Detroit Firefighter prior to his retirement in 1989. Following his retirement in 1989, Harry spent 5 years as the Ann Arbor Township Fire Chief and he also worked as a security officer at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor for ten years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathy; his children: Marjorie (Roger) Alberson, Angela Praedel, Brian Manuel, Kelly (Chuck) Renkiewicz, Colleen (Frank) Connolly, Laura (Pete) Shanahan and Stephanie (Larry) Smith. Harry is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marjorie. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14 from 4:00PM-8:00PM with Rosary at 7:00PM at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 W. Lake St., South Lyon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00AM instate 10:30AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon. Harry will be laid to rest with his fellow firefighters in Mt. Elliott Cemetery in Detroit. Memorial donations may be made to the .



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2019
