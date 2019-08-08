|
Harry "Bud" Porter Keller
Hastings - Harry "Bud" Porter Keller passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 93. Harry was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 18, 1926, the son of Harry Raymond and Norma (Porter) Keller.
He attended Western Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in 1950, a Master of Arts from the University of Michigan in 1956, and an Education Specialist Degree from Michigan State University in 1976. Bud taught in Buckley, Michigan from 1950-1952, Birmingham, Michigan from 1952-1986, retiring on June 30, 1986. He proudly served in World War II USN from 1944-1946.
On Easter Sunday, April 17, 1949, Bud married Joan Louise VanLaningham, his wife of 67 years. He enjoyed coaching summer baseball, which he did for 20 years, reading and playing golf.
Bud is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his sister Ruth Ann Keller. He is survived by his five children: Steven (Ruthie) of Anacortes, Washington; Jeff (Sally) of Delton, Michigan; Dave of Delton, Michigan; Jon (Kara) of River Forest, Illinois; Kate (Todd) of Tampa, Florida; 18 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, August 5 at 2:00 PM with a visitation one-hour prior at Girrbach Funeral Home, 328 S Broadway, Hastings, MI 49058. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Hastings Education Enrichment Foundation (HEEF), 232 West Grand Street, Hastings MI, 49058. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019