1/1
Heather Ann Pinto
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Ann Pinto

Plymouth - Heather Ann Pinto of Plymouth, Michigan, age 76, passed away on July 30, 2020, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed at home, surrounded by family and her devoted husband, Joseph.

Heather was born Heather Ann Duke on November 23, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan, and later moved to Grosse Pointe. She married the love of her life, Joseph, on December 30, 1966. Heather is a graduate of the University of Detroit and practiced as a dental hygienist before devoting her time and energy to her family, friends, community and church.

Heather is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Mary Monica Duke. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Pinto, and her children Mark (Jennifer), Perry (Jennifer) and Jeffrey, as well as five adoring grandchildren: Allison, Joey, Ethan, Eva and Peter. She will also be missed by her siblings as well as many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a family ceremony celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. Please join the family via a live stream of the ceremony, which can be accessed by searching for Heather Pinto through the obituary section of the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home website (www.Schrader-Howell.com). A private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org). Please designate that it is in memory of "Heather Pinto." To honor her memory by cooking one of her favorite recipes, a few can be found on her CaringBridge site at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/heatherpinto.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
11:00 AM
live stream of the ceremony www.Schrader-Howell.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home - Plymouth
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved