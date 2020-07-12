Helen Ann Ermete (nee Macdonald)Born December 25, 1926 to Helen Ann and Lenard James Macdonald in Aberdeen, Scotland. Helen was the oldest of four children (Lenard, Ronald & Flora). She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Sait D. Ermete, her parents, and siblings. Helen lived in Aberdeen until her family moved to London, England where they resided near an airbase during WWII. Helen's father served as a Royal Air Force pilot and her mother, a firefighter during the war.After the war, Helen and her family moved to Canada. Helen is loved dearly by her daughter Sheila (Tom) Carey and son Teoman (Rose) Ermete who cared for her deeply. Helen was close to her grandchildren Kendall (Michael) Gulbernat, Kelly (Erik) Eller, Karen Carey, and Kathy (Dave) Zelenock, Marie (David) Creech, Jacob (Jasmine) Ermete, and Joseph Ermete. She adored and was loved immensely by her seven great-grandchildren: Colin, Carter, Paige, Rachel, Brett, Eve and Makayla.Helen loved to volunteer and over her life gave her time and talents to many organizations including Wayne County Medical Society, Dearborn Heights Garden Club, Interim House and more.Helen spent the last number of years at Marycrest Heights in Livonia where she enjoyed life with friends and regular visits from her family.Helen loved to tell stories even until her last days which her family will cherish. She also loved flowers which she said were one of God's greatest gifts to us. Helen loved to write notes to family, friends and the local paper when opinions were needed. Some of her favorite things included painting and sitting by the water side. It always reminded her of her younger years.A celebration of her life will be held at Harry J. Will Funeral Home in Livonia on July 20 from 2-8pm.She leaves us rich in love and memories.