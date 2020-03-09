|
Helen Gracer (Watson) Reinink
Helen passed from this earth to be with her Beloved Bernie on Thursday March 5, 2020. She was born August 29, 1931, the youngest of 5 children and only daughter of David & Alma (Williams-Hawkins) Watson. She married her childhood sweetheart Bernie Reinink on February 17, 1947; he preceded her in death February 17, 2015.
Helen grew up in Garden City MI, where she made a lifelong friend of Mary Jenkins Masters of San Antonio, TX. Helen and Mary loved to travel with their husbands Bernie and Eddie and meet up for vacations whenever they could. While Helen was young and raising her family she was very active in the PTO and their Pinochle Club and enjoyed gardening, canning and visiting with the other mothers in the neighborhood.
In 1968 Bernie & Helen and their family of 5 kids left the suburbs of Detroit for the country life and moved to the Irish Hills where in 1969 they began the business of Bernie's Country Store on US 12. Where she could be found in the gift section or behind the Deli Counter almost every day.
She loved each of her eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren very much - each in her own special way - always leaving a bright red lipstick mark on your cheeks as proof. She was always interested in "What you had been Up To"… And she taught us the love of espresso coffee in cute little cups, crisp chicken patties and ice cream while listening to Paul Harvey on her kitchen AM radio. The pool at the old Farm House on Round Lake Hwy served for many summers. as the gathering area for all of the grandkids When the kids showered off after the pool they could count on tons of pretty smelling shampoos to try out… and who could forget Grandma swimming late at night with Gidget the dog while still wearing ankle bracelets and pantyhose with her bathing suit. An overnight stay with Grandma was never complete until she helped you say your prayers as you were tucked safely into bed. But best of all whenever any of us were sick or under the weather… Grandma would always show up with a small bag of goodies from the store… "To make us well". We will miss you Grandma… Take good care of Grandpa Bernie and King the Wonder Collie!
Helen was preceded in death by her Parents, and Four Brothers and their wives: 1. Jasper (Dub) & Theone Hawkins 2. Curtis & Hazel Watson 3. Charles & Nettie Watson 4. David & Cora (Pat) Watson She is survived by her five children and their families. 1-B. Rex & Susan Reinink of Michigan and their 2 sons: Andrew & Michelle Reinink and their sons Ben and Jacob of Minnesota. Ford & Kristin Reinink and their son Max of Michigan. 2-Barry & Candy Reinink of Michigan and their 3 children: Barry II & Colleen Reinink and their daughter Anna of Idaho. Bert Reinink & Fiancée Danielle Patrick of Michigan and his children: Dustin Reinink of Virginia & Savannah Reinink of Virginia and Michigan. Sally & Tony Vermilya of Michigan 3- Keith & Susie Reinink and their daughter: Jenna Reinink & Jeff Pyciak of Michigan. 4-Roxanne & Terry Helinski of Michigan and their 3 children: Amanda and Bryan Reed of Michigan & her son Gabe Helinski of Michigan. Clint Helinski & Lori Mason of Michigan. Tara & Joshua Nance of Michigan and their daughters Cloie and Zoe. 5-Stacy & George Handy of Michigan and their 2 daughters; Laura & Phil Wright of Michigan and their children Macy & Cooper; Monica Handy & Steev Roberts of New York State and their children Mya, Arden, and Dax. Also Two Brothers-in-law and their wives: John (Jack) & Marilyn (Zschunke) Reinink Robert (Bobby) & Dora (Snyder) Reinink And Sister-in-law: Lucille (Ronald) Neibauer - Reinink As well as many loving Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
According to Helen's wishes her body has been donated to the University of Michigan Medical School. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020