Helen Jaskolski
Helen Jaskolski, age 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 16, 2019. She was born in Scotland to Thomas and Mary McLaughlan.
Helen is survived by her children: Margaret (Kenneth) Woodruff, Thomas (Mary) Jaskolski, Larry Jaskolski and Joanne (Michael) Fogarty; grandchildren: Allyson, Christopher, Christa, Kevin, Michelle, Andrea, Ryan, Jeffrey and great grandchildren: Payton, Carter and Timothy "TJ" and her brother Bernard McLaughlan. She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Jaskolski and sister Jane Gamache.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Lawrence at Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the South Lyon Senior Care and Rehab. Services were held by Phillips Funeral Home. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019