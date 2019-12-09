|
Helen Jean Erdody
Livonia - A loving, compassionate & kind-hearted wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law passed away Dec 8th, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of her late husband David, for 61 years. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Kevin) Martin. Proud Grandma of Danny, Christopher, and Jonathan Martin. A homemaker who loved cooking, gardening, flowers and above all her family. A Memorial service will be held on Sat, Dec 14, 2019 at 4:00pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile, Livonia, MI 48152. The gathering will begin at 3pm. For more info, please visit: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019