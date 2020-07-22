1/1
Henry William Glaspie Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry William Glaspie III

Celebrating the Life of Henry William Glaspie III, affectionately known as Hank

Sunrise: August 4, 1951-Sunset: July 2, 2020

Hank was a family man. In 1970, he married Janice Trice and they had one son, Henry IV (PeeWee). In 1978, Hank married Pamela (Pam) Harding. They had two sons, William Byron and Aaron David. Hank and Pam raised their sons, Pam's daughter Renae and Henry IV in the metro Detroit region.

Hank's impact was far-reaching even after retiring from the FBI in 2002. Kenson Siver, the Mayor of the City of Southfield, MI., Proclaims in Tribute July 18th as "Henry (Hank) Glaspie Day" in Southfield, MI.

A Scholarship through the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has been established. Please contact Mr. Herman McCord at 313-530-6863 and consider making a donation in Hank's honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved