Henry William Glaspie III



Celebrating the Life of Henry William Glaspie III, affectionately known as Hank



Sunrise: August 4, 1951-Sunset: July 2, 2020



Hank was a family man. In 1970, he married Janice Trice and they had one son, Henry IV (PeeWee). In 1978, Hank married Pamela (Pam) Harding. They had two sons, William Byron and Aaron David. Hank and Pam raised their sons, Pam's daughter Renae and Henry IV in the metro Detroit region.



Hank's impact was far-reaching even after retiring from the FBI in 2002. Kenson Siver, the Mayor of the City of Southfield, MI., Proclaims in Tribute July 18th as "Henry (Hank) Glaspie Day" in Southfield, MI.



A Scholarship through the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has been established. Please contact Mr. Herman McCord at 313-530-6863 and consider making a donation in Hank's honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store