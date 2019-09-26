|
|
Herbert E. Weston, Jr. DDS.
Northville - Herbert E. Weston, Jr. DDS., age 94, of Northville, passed away September 12, 2019. He was born July 16, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan; son of Herbert E. and Alice (nee Wilson) Weston. Herb was united in marriage to Jean Anne Lay on August 25, 1951. They were happily married for 49 years until her death on August 28, 2000. Herb and his wife made Northville their home in 1962. He moved to Ann Arbor in 2013 after living in Northville for 51 years.
He attended University of Missouri for the Cadet Training School. After serving in the United States Army Air Corps he continued his education at Highland Park Junior College before transferring to the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. Herb graduated in 1952 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. For 37 years Herb owned his own dental practice; he retired in 1990. He truly took pride in his career and loved taking care of his patients. Herb was blessed to work with incredible people. He and his staff had mutual respect and adoration for one another.
Herb was a trustee for the James and Lynelle Holden Fund for decades, financially supporting human rights, especially those of children. He valued his service with this group, and they valued him, mourning his departure from active participation several years ago. He also volunteered to work with students at Ida B. Cooke Middle School. He created a wooden spool game with a Polish student who gained English skills. One of Herb's salient traits was his intellectual curiosity and genuine interest in how the world works.
Herb was a talented woodworker. He was able to furnish the cottage he and his wife built up north. He made the furniture and Jean Anne crafted the needle work and macramé decorations for the cottage. Herb also used his skills to build a canoe. He especially loved carving birds and working with stained glass, as well. Another talent he had was metal working; making lamps was his specialty. Herb also enjoyed gardening, ice skating, snow skiing, and being active. He was an avid reader and loved listening to music. Herb had a great sense of humor and he and Jean Anne were the spark at many social gatherings. He was a very kind, cheerful and generous husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
Herb is survived by his children, Lesli (Andy Adamson) Weston, Thomas (Jean) DuRussel-Weston, Jim (Sue) Weston; his grandchildren, Weston (Charlie Cook) Adamson, Aaron (Marie) Weston, Ariel (James Jilek) Adamson, Sarah (Shaun) Sheikh, Matthew Weston, and Paige (Paul) Fry; and his great grandchildren, Daniel, Nathan, Calum, Antonia, Juliet, and Forrest due October 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his daughter Barbara Jean Weston and his brother John Weston.
A time of gathering will be held on Friday, October 25 from 3pm until 5pm with a Memorial Service at 5pm at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville. He will be laid to rest in Oakview Cemetery next to his beloved wife. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to Penrickton Center for Blind Children, 26530 Eureka Road, Taylor, MI 48180 or Detroit Goodfellows, Po Box 44444, Detroit, MI 48244.
