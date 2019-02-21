Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Hillard Rodery Obituary
Hillard Rodery

Waterford - February 11, 2019; age 90; Loving husband of Robbie Lee Rodery; Dear father of Barry (Linda) Rodery, Pamela (Russell) Keiser and Kimberly (Mike) Scriver; Preceded in death by his siblings Floyd, LaVern, Wayne and Carlos Rodery, Ruth Fortner, Paul, Rachel Fortner and Anna Lee Nichols; Cherished grandfather of Karmin, Owen, Taylor and Evan; Great-grandfather of Ariana, Luca and Seba. Mr. Rodery was retired from Michigan Seamless Tube Company. Funeral Services were held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford.

Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2019
