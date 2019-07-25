|
Howard Joseph Rabideau
Milford - Howard Joseph Rabideau, a long time resident of Milford, died at his home in the care of his family on July 21, 2019 after battling cancer this past year. He was 93 years old.
Howard was born in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Alfred Rabideau and Catherine Corbit. He lived with his grandmother Mary Rabideau.
Howard worked at the Kroger store on Main Street as a produce manager. He enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and was stationed in the New Hebrides and Caledonia Island as a store keeper until 1946. He started working at the old Ford Factory in Milford until it closed, then transferred to a Ford factory in Ypsilanti until the new parts plant in Rawsonville was completed. Howard worked in quality control as an inspector. He completed a 41 year career with a perfect record. At his retirement party, the women in that department said "there goes the morals of this department."
In 1948 he married the love of his life, Frances Marie McFarlane. They had five children, Mike (Joanne), Dennis, Janice (Vaughn), Joan (Brian), and Judith Anne; seven grandchildren, Eric Kim), Joel, Nathan, Shane (Jennifer), Leah (Eric), Kristie (Matt), and Lindsay (Jeremy); seven great grandchildren, Brecklyn, Brystelle, Savannah, Dylan, Abby, Logan and Hagan.
After he retired, he was an active walker - every day for 20 years. He was a long time active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milford where he served as a secretary at the Old Stone Church, was a member of the St. Mary's Mens Club and the Knights of Columbus, as well as an usher and Sacristant.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. Milford on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 4-7:30 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce Road, Milford, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10:30 AM. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde will officiate. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Right to Life of Michigan, 2340 Porter St. SW, PO Box 901, Grand Rapids, MI 49509-0901 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on July 25, 2019