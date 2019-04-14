|
|
Hugh Francis Ableson
Shepard - Hugh Francis Ableson, age 92, passed away peacefully with family at his side at Stone Lodge of Shepherd on April 4th, 2019. He was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on July 14, 1926 to Olive Brotherton and Guy Ableson. He married Elaine Werda of Alpena on August 21st, 1946 who preceded him in death April, 2015. Throughout his life Hugh was a devoted father of his three surviving children Hugo Ableson of Terrerro, New Mexico, Joy Ableson of Ben Lomond, California, and Sharon Ableson (Fishback) of McMillan, Michigan. Hugh was an outgoing man who played tennis until he was 88 years old and could beat you in cards up to three months before he died. He loved partying, butter pecan ice cream and early morning swims in Lake Charlevoix. He is also survived by one sibling Don (Muriel) Ableson of West Bloomfield, Michigan; 7 grandchildren: Orpheo, Bea, Meggen, Zora, Toshi, Ian, and Jazcinda and 7 great-grandchildren: Kylee, Dresden, Hugh Patrick, Larrea, Zivah, Natalia and Samuel. His memorial will be at a later date to be announced and please make donations in lieu of flowers to Stone Lodge Memory Care, 415 N Chippewa St., Shepherd, MI 48883. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019