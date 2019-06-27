Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Lying in State
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hulda (Veach) Piercecchi


Hulda (Veach) Piercecchi


1929 - 2019
Hulda (Veach) Piercecchi Obituary
Hulda (Veach) Piercecchi

Detriot - Hulda (Veach) Piercecchi, June 20, 2019. She was born April 11, 1929 in Detroit, MI.

On September 3, 1941. She married the late Dan Piercecchi. Dear mother of Janet Piercecchi -Kidd (Frank) and Mark (Elizabeth) Piercecchi. Dear Grandmotehr of Matt (Jennifer) Kidd, Nathan (Emily Nixon) ,Adam Piercecchi and the late Mark Kidd CPL Marine Corp.. Great grandmother of Rebekah Kidd and sister of Jerry Veach.

Hulda had a strong Christian faith and an advocate for Pro Life of Michigan, family first and SRW (Suburban Republican Women).

Funeral Service Thursday at 11:00 AM (Instate at 10:00 AM) at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia.

Memorial Contribution may be directed to Military Families United www.militaryfamiliesunited.org

Please share a memory of Hulda at www.rggrharris.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 27 to June 30, 2019
