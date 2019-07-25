Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Praise Baptist Church
45000 N. Territorial
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Veresh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Gertrude Veresh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Gertrude Veresh Obituary
Irene Gertrude Veresh

Northville - Irene Gertrude Veresh of Northville, passed away July 21, 2019, just one day shy of her 86th birthday. She was born in Northville, to William and Martha (nee Heintz) Matthews. Irene was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Edward Veresh, who died in 2016. Irene is survived by her two loving children David (Janice) Veresh and Kathy Veresh, her dear grandchildren Brad Toombs, Tim Veresh, Bethany (Dave) Harris, and Benjamin Veresh, and 7 great-grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, both of her parents, her loving daughter Karen Veresh (2018), and her two sisters Elizabeth Allen and Jean Unger. Visitation for Irene will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main, Plymouth, 48170. Her Funeral Service will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11am at Praise Baptist Church, 45000 N. Territorial, Plymouth, 48170. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Opportunity Center. To view full obituary and leave a condolence please visit schrader-howell.com.

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 25 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now