Irene Gertrude Veresh
Northville - Irene Gertrude Veresh of Northville, passed away July 21, 2019, just one day shy of her 86th birthday. She was born in Northville, to William and Martha (nee Heintz) Matthews. Irene was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Edward Veresh, who died in 2016. Irene is survived by her two loving children David (Janice) Veresh and Kathy Veresh, her dear grandchildren Brad Toombs, Tim Veresh, Bethany (Dave) Harris, and Benjamin Veresh, and 7 great-grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, both of her parents, her loving daughter Karen Veresh (2018), and her two sisters Elizabeth Allen and Jean Unger. Visitation for Irene will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main, Plymouth, 48170. Her Funeral Service will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11am at Praise Baptist Church, 45000 N. Territorial, Plymouth, 48170. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Opportunity Center. To view full obituary and leave a condolence please visit schrader-howell.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 25 to July 28, 2019