Irene Knight
Canton - Knight, Irene age 79 of Canton. Cherished mother of David, Kelli Knight (Robert Bargiel) and Becky (Craig) Duffy. Best Grammy to Mirian Reanie. Loving mom to her fur baby Charlie. Beloved daughter of Marvin and Anna Cousineau of Detroit MI. Dearest sister of Catherine Cousineau, Fred (Lena) Cousineau, Patricia (Fred) Chlubinski, Michael (Betsi) Cousineau, and Richard (Linda) Cousineau, and the late James Cousineau. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Smart, sassy and sincere, Irene always opened her home for family. Outside she landscaped her lawn, trees and flowers; inside she created laughter, food and light. Funeral Services were June 25th. Please visit online guestbook Fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 27 to June 30, 2019