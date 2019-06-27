Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd (N. of 6 Mile Rd.)
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd (N. of 6 Mile Rd.)
Livonia , MI
View Map
Irene Knight Obituary
Irene Knight

Canton - Knight, Irene age 79 of Canton. Cherished mother of David, Kelli Knight (Robert Bargiel) and Becky (Craig) Duffy. Best Grammy to Mirian Reanie. Loving mom to her fur baby Charlie. Beloved daughter of Marvin and Anna Cousineau of Detroit MI. Dearest sister of Catherine Cousineau, Fred (Lena) Cousineau, Patricia (Fred) Chlubinski, Michael (Betsi) Cousineau, and Richard (Linda) Cousineau, and the late James Cousineau. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Smart, sassy and sincere, Irene always opened her home for family. Outside she landscaped her lawn, trees and flowers; inside she created laughter, food and light. Funeral Services were June 25th. Please visit online guestbook Fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 27 to June 30, 2019
