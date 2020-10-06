Irene Norma Deman
Livonia - Irene Norma Deman, age 93, of Livonia, Michigan passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Irene was born October 7, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Bertha Wittke and Adolph Wittke.
Irene was preceded in death by father Adolph, mother Bertha, siblings Erna Pearl, Johanna (Bolis) Bellen, Walter Kurt (Barbara) Wittke.
Married to Donald Daniel Deman on May 27, 1950 in Highland Park, Michigan. He died on February 10, 1981.
Survived by her children; Robert Deman, Dona Deman, Donald (Beverly) Deman, grandchild; Derek (Sherri) Deman, and greatgrandchild; Julian Deman.
She was an avid gardener and rock-hound. For many years, she was an active member of the C.O.S.A.R S. of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Roamin' Club, and the Red Hats.
She loved her family. She remembered and celebrated everyone in her family's special days and loved to gather for the holidays.
A visitation for Irene was held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14175 Farmington Rd, Livonia, Michigan 48154 with a funeral service at 12:30 PM. A burial occurred at 2:00 PM at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, 38425 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, Michigan.
Contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HarryjWillLivonia.com
for the Deman family.