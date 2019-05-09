|
Irja Violet Wuestnick
Linden - Irja Violet, age 89, of Linden passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 East Broad Street, Linden. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the service time. Committal Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 15 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Irja was born April 15, 1930 in Lake Linden, MI the daughter of Matt Leppi and Anna Kustava (Leppsu) Leppi. Irja Violet Wuestnick was a loving wife to Earl Wuestnick the 2nd and mother to Earl Wuestnick the 3rd. She had two Grandchildren Collin and Alayna who were her pride and joy. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed their company. She was an elementary school teacher for 20 years in Northville schools at Amerman Elementary School and treasured her job and all of her students. Irja loved to travel with her family to Arizona and other world countries. She adored her dog Boopsie and spoiled him with every ounce of love she had. She was a loving, nurturing caring wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed to all. She is survived by her son, Earl Wuestnick III of Linden; two grandchildren, Collin and Alayna; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Wuestnick, II on November 20, 2016; three sisters, Helga, Helvie, and Martha; and four brothers, John, Arnold, Louis, and Reino. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 9, 2019