Irja Violet Wuestnick
Linden - Wuestnick, Irja Violet, age 89, of Linden passed away May 4, 2019. Funeral Services 1:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 East Broad Street, Linden. Visitation 11:00 AM until service time. Committal Services 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 15 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. She was an elementary school teacher for 20 years in Northville schools at Amerman Elementary School and treasured her job and all of her students. She is survived by her son, Earl Wuestnick III of Linden; two grandchildren, Collin and Alayna; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Wuestnick, II on November 20, 2016; three sisters, Helga, Helvie, and Martha; and four brothers, John, Arnold, Louis, and Reino. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on May 12, 2019