James DeHaan

James DeHaan Obituary
James DeHaan

Lexington, KY - James DeHaan, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Lexington, KY with his daughter Judy by his side. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan December 30, 1931 to Albert and Frances DeHaan. He graduated high school in Grand Rapids, served in the Army during the Korean War, then graduated from Michigan State University in 1956. He went on to enjoy a long career with the Federal Government in the Labor Department. After retirement, he served for many years as a supervisor of regional labor union elections.

Jim was a long time resident of Northville, Michigan, and was involved in his community for many years, serving various organizations. He was a world traveller and adventurer, known for varied pursuits, including mountain climbing, hot air ballooning, flying his own plane, bobsledding, dogsledding, bungee jumping, curling, and more. He travelled all over the world, visiting dozens of countries and islands.

He is survived by his daughter and various nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral services, and any donations may be made to the Northville Michigan Public Library.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
