|
|
Rev. James Evan Roseland
Livonia - James (Jim) Roseland, age 71, departed in peace on August 24, 2019 at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, MI. Jim was born in Elmwood Park, Illinois on January 14, 1948 to Jack E. and Carol (Cross) Roseland and grew up on the southwest side of Chicago. His childhood aspiration was to be a bus driver; collecting toy buses and cars remained a passion throughout his life. During high school, Jim worked at WBEZ-FM, then the radio station of the Chicago Public Schools, and produced a classical music program for children, which sparked a lifelong interest in all things related to radio, as well as an enduring commitment to assembling an extensive library of both classical and rock 'n' roll music. He graduated from Gage Park High School in 1966 and went on to Concordia University, River Forest, IL, studying speech and drama, while also fulfilling his dream of driving a bus for the Chicago Transit Authority each summer.
After graduating from college and teaching in a Lutheran elementary school, Jim decided to return to bus driving for United Motor Coach Co. in the northwest Chicago suburbs. It was in his daily encounters with passengers and in listening to their stories that he found a calling to the ministry and entered Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, OH. During his final year of seminary, in 1976-1977, he served an internship at University Lutheran Church, East Lansing, MI, where he met Carole Williams, a medical student, who would later become his wife. In 1977, Jim earned his Master of Divinity with honors, provided summer coverage for First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Muskegon, MI, and was ordained as a pastor and called to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Villa Park, IL. Jim and Carole were married on July 5, 1980. Jim went on to serve Redeemer Lutheran Church in Oak Forest, IL, as well as First Lutheran Church in Rugby, ND. He returned to Michigan in 1986 and was a youth pastor at University Lutheran Church in East Lansing. He also served in interim Michigan pastoral assignments in Jackson and Charlotte, a mission project in Chesaning, as well as a pastoral position at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lansing. As a part-time job in Lansing, he also enjoyed helping customers find what they needed at Harmony House Records.
In 1989, his daughter, Molly, was born. His wife's work as a radiologist brought the Roseland family to Livonia, MI, in 1994. It was at this time that Jim discovered a new calling: ministry to his family with the upbringing and enjoyment of his daughter, the love and support of his busy wife and the management of their household. While leaving the formal clergy roster, he never left his service to God. He also continued his pursuits of extensive collecting, writing, keeping current on news and politics, all while generating smiles on the faces of everyone he met.
Jim was an astute grammarian and a master of words. He enjoyed preaching to both children and adults and tried not to bore people with long sermons, making a few good points linked with a relevant personal story. He had a generous heart, a listening ear, a wry sense of humor and the ability to make anyone laugh. He looked out for everyone and was always concerned about how his actions affected others. He was a true lover of animals, particularly cats, as well as a few dogs, upon which he lavished constant attention and food, never leaving them home alone for long. He looked for the unique in everything he encountered and collected it. In recent times, he also faced illness with amazing strength, optimism and courage, despite many serious setbacks. Most of all, he loved his family and friends. He will be sorely missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dr. Carole Williams Roseland, his daughter, Dr. Molly Roseland and son-in-law, Dr. Michael Huarng of Northville, MI, as well as a sister, Janet Abriam, of Plymouth, IN.
Visitation was held at the R.G. and G.R. Harris Funeral Home, Livonia, MI, and funeral services was held at Antioch Lutheran Church in Farmington Hills, MI, Pastor Sean Myers presided, followed by burial at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, MI.
In lieu of flowers, remember Jim with a donation of blood or platelets to the Red Cross or funds to the MDS Foundation, your local Humane Society, Forgotten Harvest or Gleaners. If you are able, also consider joining the National Bone Marrow Registry through Be the Match.
Please share a memory of Jim at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019