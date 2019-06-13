|
James "Jim" G. Tyler
Northville - James "Jim" G. Tyler, a longtime resident of Northville, passed away on June 3, 2019. Born in 1935 in Portage, Pennsylvania, Jim attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the Detroit Institute of Technology in 1966 and a Master of Science from Eastern Michigan University. Jim worked for 35 years as an engineer at Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2001. James loved following the stock market, kayaking on Crooked Lake at his cottage up north and biking along the intercostal near his home in Venice Beach, FL. He was always a night owl and loved to find that perfect "hot spot", which played his favorite music to practice his swing dancing and free style moves until late in the night. He adored his grandchildren. He loved listening intently to their sport stories, spoiling them during the holidays, playing practical jokes and trying to outsmart them with different games and gadgets. Jim loved all animals, especially the squirrels that would visit his side door daily or deer that would visit his property up north. James was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wilbur and Elizabeth, and wife, Marlene. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie (Mark) Bolach, and their three children, Spencer (17), Tyler (13) and Samantha (7); and his dear significant other Gail David. Services were held. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Michigan Humane Society. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.Sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on June 13, 2019