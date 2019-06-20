Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Coliseum Racket Club
34250 Ford Road
Westland, MI
James Robert "Jim" Jones


James Robert "Jim" Jones Obituary
James Robert "Jim" Jones

Wayne - James Robert Jones army veteran, born 1946 Wayne, MI s/o Robert Charles/Bernice Zimmerman Jones died May 31.

Owner of the 1st Century 21 in MI. Then commercial office Lynx C.I.R., Inc until his death.

Jim didn't find riches through real estate sales, but he was rich in friends and was treasured by the family he loved. Was fun, playful, caring, generous, attentive, unconditionally loving, had endless good advice and left a lifetime of great memories. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, watching Michigan football, NASCAR and traveling.

James was 1st married to Jean Mobley 1-child Stephen Robert (Briana) Jones. 2-grandchildren, Lauren & Brayden. 2nd to Carol Baker 2-children by marriage Shelia (Bryan Drewry) grandchildren Cassidy, Christopher & Joseph; & James Baker (Tomi) Ella, Avery & Colton. 2-siblings Judy aka Sarah Faulds & Cheryl Jones (Mark Summers) & 3-children. +Cousins who loved him.

Memorial June 22 11a-2p, Coliseum Racket Club, 34250 Ford Road, Westland, MI, corner of N Wildwood. All friends & family are invited to attend.



