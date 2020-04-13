|
|
James Vermeulen
Plymouth - age 88, died peacefully at home on Easter Sunday. Beloved husband of 67 years to Sylvia. Dear father of Krista (Tim) Schaafsma, Jim (Nancy) Vermeulen, Ken (Shelly) Vermeulen, and the late Debra (the late Stan) Hoksbergen. Proud grandfather of Allison (Chris), Becky (Jason), Libby (Justin), Ross (Rumi), Alden (Mary), Mieke (Aaron), Derek (Jen), Kyle (Richenda), Alissa (Raimundo) Morgan, and Sarah. Also, dearest great grandpa of 18. Survived by three of his nine siblings, Casey, Gertrude & Elaine. Founder of the Vermeulen Funeral Homes in Plymouth and Westland. There will be a public Visitation Thursday, April 16th from 4-6 PM at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W. (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. For those who would prefer to not enter the funeral home building, there will be a Thursday 6-7 PM "Drive-by visitation". Friends will be able to pay respects from the privacy of their vehicle. The family will greet friends at the South Parking Lot Entrance. The Friday funeral service will be private. Entombment at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Plymouth Kiwanis Foundation or the Plymouth Salvation Army. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020