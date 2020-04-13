Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Vermeulen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vermeulen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Vermeulen Obituary
James Vermeulen

Plymouth - age 88, died peacefully at home on Easter Sunday. Beloved husband of 67 years to Sylvia. Dear father of Krista (Tim) Schaafsma, Jim (Nancy) Vermeulen, Ken (Shelly) Vermeulen, and the late Debra (the late Stan) Hoksbergen. Proud grandfather of Allison (Chris), Becky (Jason), Libby (Justin), Ross (Rumi), Alden (Mary), Mieke (Aaron), Derek (Jen), Kyle (Richenda), Alissa (Raimundo) Morgan, and Sarah. Also, dearest great grandpa of 18. Survived by three of his nine siblings, Casey, Gertrude & Elaine. Founder of the Vermeulen Funeral Homes in Plymouth and Westland. There will be a public Visitation Thursday, April 16th from 4-6 PM at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W. (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. For those who would prefer to not enter the funeral home building, there will be a Thursday 6-7 PM "Drive-by visitation". Friends will be able to pay respects from the privacy of their vehicle. The family will greet friends at the South Parking Lot Entrance. The Friday funeral service will be private. Entombment at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Plymouth Kiwanis Foundation or the Plymouth Salvation Army. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -