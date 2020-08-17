1/1
Janet "Jan" Gerish
Janet "Jan" Gerish

Northville - August 16, 2020 age 91 of Northville. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Bruce (Bridget), Susan, David and Amy (Steve) Katz. Dear sister of the late Edwin (Leni) Hancock, Joan (the late Donald) Clark. Proud grandmother of Kristin (Matthew) Staley, Katelin Moran, Evan (Sylvan) Gerish, Kayla Koch, Colin (Madison) Gerish, Brianna Koch, Hannah Katz and Great-Grandmother of Ryan Staley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, August 20th 5-8 PM and Friday, August 21st 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (between Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. The funeral service will be held privately with interment at Rural Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Church. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com






Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
