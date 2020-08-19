1/1
Janet Gunborg Malinowski
Northville - Age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19th at Angela's Hospice Care Center after a long battle with cancer. Janet was born in Evanston, Illinois on September 16th, 1941. She was a graduate of New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois. She went on to receive her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from The University of Michigan in 1963 and her Masters of Science in Nursing from Wayne State University in 1971. After obtaining her nursing licensure in 1963, she had a full and rewarding career as both a registered nurse and nursing educator. She took great pride in her students that she taught at the University of Michigan School of Nursing, Mercy College of Detroit, Oakland Community College, and Madonna University. In her retirement, Janet was a faithful volunteer in the church office at the United Methodist Church in Northville, MI where she also taught bible study, participated in Stephen Ministry, and passionately led the American Red Cross blood drives. Janet married Michael James Malinowski in Ann Arbor, MI on July 13th, 1963. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Michael. Janet is survived by her son David (Dawn) and her five grandchildren: Olivia (Drew) Moulton, Jack, Abigail, Charles, and Dawson. A funeral mass was celebrated Friday, August 21st at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Farmington. Burial Rural Hill Cemetery, Northville. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations as an expression of sympathy to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center and the American Red Cross. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
