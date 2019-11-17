|
Janet Marie Whitman
Milford - Janet Marie Whitman - age 78 of Milford, formerly of Swartz Creek, died Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held 1 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. Interment will follow at Flint Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:30 AM - 1 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Janet was born July 12, 1941 in Flint. Surviving are: son Rod Whitman; daughter, Wendy Kovolesky-Brown and husband, Richard Brown; three grandchildren, Cressey Kovolesky-Wiseman and husband, Dan Wiseman. Christopher Kovolesky, and Kyle Brown; sister, Donna Hoedel; and several nephews. She was preceded in death by: father, Milton Hoedel; mother, Myrtice Ignace. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019