Janice "Jan" C. Rogers
Oro Valley, AZ - Janice "Jan" C. Rogers, age 90, of Oro Valley, AZ, and formerly of Bloomfield Hills, MI, passed away January 15, 2019. She was born October 28, 1928, to Theodore and Alice Coy in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 52 years, George M. Rogers, Jr. Jan is survived by her 2 children, son Grant (Patricia) Rogers, and daughter, Amy Rogers, 4 grandchildren, Gregory Rogers, Madeline (John) Kenkel, Robyn (Case) Tierney, and George Michael Felt.
Jan liked playing bridge, golf, reading and entertaining. She was a "people" person that never knew a stranger and was often one of the first to greet a new neighbor or staff member at Splendido. Jan had a great sense of humor and always had a joke or story to tell. She enjoyed dressing up or creating fun costumes to attend social events. Jan and George loved to travel whether for business, to visit family, explore the world with friends or as a couple.
Jan graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in New York and later became a successful realtor and relocation specialist. She was an active participant in her residential, religious, and social communities as an organizer, volunteer, and fundraiser. While in New Jersey she was a member of the Jr. Women's Club helped build a new church where she was on the Altar Guild and was the ECW President. She was an active mother serving as a Room Mother, Den Mother and Brownie Leader. In Illinois she helped save a 100 year old chapel by raising funds from antique sales (the Archbishop of Canterbury came to lead the re-dedication celebration). She was on various hospital and PTA boards while being a devoted fan at all of her kids' events. Jan was an active member of Christ Church Cranbrook in Michigan where she held fashion show fundraisers and was the ECW President. In Arizona she was active in her church, coordinated fashion shows at Splendido where she had been an Ambassador and participated on several resident councils and committees. She had been a performing member of the Gestures of Joy volunteer group.
Memorial services will be held Sunday 2pm, January 24, at the Episcopal Church of the Apostles, Ora Valley, AZ. Attendees are invited to a "High Tea" reception following the service in the church's library (it is requested that ladies wear to church, tea party or derby hats). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held that evening starting at 6:30 pm at Splendido, Oro Valley, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona with a memo notation: Splendido Residents Association Scholarship in honor of Janice C. Rogers or to the Church of the Apostles.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019