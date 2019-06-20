Services
- - Jennifer Marie Fleming, age 34, born July 15, 1984 went to her heavenly home on June 14, 2019. Daughter of Larry (Judy) Fleming, and Sue Fleming. Mother of Kimberly, Alexis, Nevaeh, and Damian. Sister of Mike Fleming, Gabe Fleming, and Brandon Testorelli. She will also be missed by many friends and family that loved her. Viewing Thursday, June 20 from 10am-2pm with a service to follow at Belleville Church of God, 45170 Hull Rd, Belleville, MI 48111.

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 20 to June 23, 2019
