Jerome Patrick 'Pat' Flynn III
Janesville, WI - Jerome Patrick 'Pat' Flynn III, 74, passed away on July 10, 2019, in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was the widower of Sue Ann Flynn. Together they shared 48 years of marriage.
Born in Janesville, WI, the son of Jerome Patrick (Barbara) Flynn II and Lucille (Cone) Flynn. Pat attended General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan where he met and married his sweetheart, Sue Ann Arntzen. Returning to Wisconsin, Pat graduated from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelors Degree in Mathematics and began to pursue his long career in engineering with GM and AMC. He and Susie started their family in Wisconsin before moving to Canton, MI to raise their 3 children, and to begin working at Ford Motor Company. The couple then moved to Louisville, KY where Pat eventually retired as a Resident Electronics Engineer at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant.
Pat will be dearly missed by his children, Diedre (Rick) Richard of Janesville, Kerri (Ryan) Ladiges of Seattle, WA, and Jerome Patrick ("Jerry") Flynn IV of Salem, OR. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Zach & Zoë Richard, Ryker, Tristan & Sophia Ladiges, and Kellen Buchheit Flynn.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents. He is now in heaven with them and his loving wife, Susie. He is likely working on some type of repair project in the big garage in the sky, where you can never lose any tools.
Funeral services will be held at NATIVITY OF MARY at 313 East Wall St., Janesville, WI, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a personal or financial donation in Pat Flynn's name to the American Red Cross or the National Cancer Institute. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 18 to July 21, 2019