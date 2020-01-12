|
Jerry L. Adrian
Jerry L. Adrian (Morton)
Born in 1933 in Bad Axe, MI and passed away peacefully on the 30th of December. Jerry grew up in Alpena, MI and throughout high school was very involved in ice skating, the high school band, and learned the love of singing. After high school Jerry moved to Detroit, MI where she pursued her love of singing through the Detroit Conservatory of Music. Jerry was approached by Don Large at WJR and accepted a position singing with his group, The Don Large Singers on the radio for several years.
Jerry and her husband, William Adrian, met while in high school and married after William (Bill) came home from the Korean War. They lived in Detroit, MI for 25 years while Bill was on the Detroit Police Dept. After retirement in 1974, they moved to Whittemore, MI and became the owners of The Keystone Lounge until their second retirement in 1981 when they sold and moved back to the Detroit Metro area and started their third and final career, Property Management with Hartman and Tyler in St. Clair Shores, MI.
After their third retirement, they moved to Howell, MI where Jerry became very involved with the Hartland Senior Ctr. and joined the Silver Chords Senior Choir. Jerry sang in many holiday performances and once ran for the Miss Senior Michigan title; she came in second place.
In 2016 Jerry moved to the Westland area to be closer to her family. Jerry loved and was involved in her church and sang whenever they asked. She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Adrian and her son, William (Billy) Adrian. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Dave) Krisko, her grandchildren Justin Harris, Ian (Erica) Coomer, Heidi Adrian and Holly Adrian and four great grandchildren.
Her ashes will be spread during a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020