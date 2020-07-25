Jim Pixley
Highland - Jim Pixley of Highland, Mi, passed away on April 28, 2020, Age 76. Jim passed away surrounded by his loving family, after sustaining multiple injuries from a tractor accident on April 26th. Jim was born on August 12, 1943 in Ann Arbor Michigan to John G and Josephine (Hargrave) Pixley. Jim grew up in Wayne Michigan, he graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in 1961. He went on to obtain his Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan and his Masters Degree in Business Administration from Eastern Michigan. After graduation, he married Carol Ann Pino in 1967. They moved to Highland Michigan in August of 1983. Jim while working at Uniroyal tire developed the "Royal Seal" tire and received a patent for his work. While working at Alfred Teves Jim helped designed anti-lock brakes. Jim was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy in October 1983. Jim was blessed to receive a heart transplant on October 13, 1988. Jim celebrated 31 years of "Happy New Heart Day" and was one of the longest surviving Heart transplant recipients. He was known for his positive attitude, his strength and resilience. Some people called him "Miracle Man". He enjoyed playing his Euphonium, tutoring students in the Brighton school district, being Carols happy handyman, playing sudoku, traveling, camping, working on his property, most of all just being surrounded by family and friends. Jim lived his life to the fullest and overcame several medical hurdles. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Pixley. He is survived by his loving wife Carol (Pino) Pixley of 52 years, two children Jim (Kerry) Pixley and Julie (Clayton) Morcom and three granddaughters Jillian and Kaitlyn Pixley and Hailey Morcom "the girlies", two brothers John "Jack" Pixley and Jeff Pixley, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and several cousins. A Celebration of Life for Jim will take place on Saturday, August 8th at Church of the Holy Spirit in Highland. Visitation hours, all welcome from 9:30am -11 am. A memorial mass will be held from 11 am - 12 am, Father Wayne will officiate. Please note that guidelines require masks and social distancing. If wish to make donations in Jim's memory, the family ask that they be made to either: Henry Ford Health System, Transplant Institute, 1 Ford Place, 5a, Detroit Mi 48202 or National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, Mi 48108. Jim will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.