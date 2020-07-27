Jim Pixley
Highland - Jim Pixley of Highland, Mi, passed away on April 28, 2020, Age 76. Jim passed away surrounded by his loving family, after sustaining multiple injuries from a tractor accident on April 26th. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Pixley. He is survived by his loving wife Carol (Pino) Pixley of 52 years, two children Jim (Kerry) Pixley and Julie (Clayton) Morcom and three granddaughters Jillian and Kaitlyn Pixley and Hailey Morcom "the girlies", two brothers John "Jack" Pixley and Jeff Pixley, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. A Celebration of Life for Jim will take place on Saturday, August 8th at Church of the Holy Spirit in Highland. Visitation hours, all welcome from 9:30am -11 am. A memorial mass will be held from 11 am - 12 am, Father Wayne will officiate. Please note that guidelines require masks and social distancing. If wish to make donations in Jim's memory, the family ask that they be made to either: Henry Ford Health System, Transplant Institute, 1 Ford Place, 5a, Detroit Mi 48202 or National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, Mi 48108. Jim will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com