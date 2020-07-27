1/1
Jim Pixley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Pixley

Highland - Jim Pixley of Highland, Mi, passed away on April 28, 2020, Age 76. Jim passed away surrounded by his loving family, after sustaining multiple injuries from a tractor accident on April 26th. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Pixley. He is survived by his loving wife Carol (Pino) Pixley of 52 years, two children Jim (Kerry) Pixley and Julie (Clayton) Morcom and three granddaughters Jillian and Kaitlyn Pixley and Hailey Morcom "the girlies", two brothers John "Jack" Pixley and Jeff Pixley, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. A Celebration of Life for Jim will take place on Saturday, August 8th at Church of the Holy Spirit in Highland. Visitation hours, all welcome from 9:30am -11 am. A memorial mass will be held from 11 am - 12 am, Father Wayne will officiate. Please note that guidelines require masks and social distancing. If wish to make donations in Jim's memory, the family ask that they be made to either: Henry Ford Health System, Transplant Institute, 1 Ford Place, 5a, Detroit Mi 48202 or National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, Mi 48108. Jim will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Main Street
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-2533
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved