Jim Preston
Plymouth - March 1, 2020 age 75. Beloved father of Laurie A. Weide, and the late Jimmy Preston. Proud grandfather of Olivia Weide. Dear significant other of Judy McGill. Dear brother of Barb (Steve) Cook, Tim (Lou Ann) Preston, and Bob (Pam) Preston. Dear step-brother of Janey (Denny) Alickson, Murlin Watne, and the late Karen Watne. Dear half brother to Pamela Preston-Mclanahan. Founding Partner of Remerica-Michigan. Jim loved spending time on Lake Erie, catching perch and walleyes. Visitation Sunday, March 8th 2 PM until the 4 PM Memorial Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. A gathering will follow at the Plymouth ROC. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family Memorial Fund. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020