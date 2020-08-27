1/1
Joan Eleanor "Mimi" (Pfefferle) Geary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Eleanor Geary (Pfefferle) "Mimi"

Livonia - Age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at Angela Hospice Care Center. Joan was born in Elkhart, Indiana on August 12, 1941. She was a graduate of Niles High School in Niles, Michigan. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Michigan State University and taught kindergarten and piano in Livonia, Michigan. Joan was also a faithful volunteer at Sword of the Spirit Lutheran Church, a member of the Junior Women's Club and the Gardening Club in Livonia. Joan married Forrest Alan Geary on May 2, 1964. Joan is forever remembered and survived by her loyal and loving husband and best friend of 63 years, Forrest; her children Greg (Vicki) Geary and Tracy (Scott) Mastenbrook; two grandchildren: Madelyn and Meghan Mastenbrook; her sister Patricia (John) Meadows; many loving nieces, nephews, extended family/friends and faithful canine companion Maizee. Joan was predeceased by her parents Paul and Beatrice Pfefferle and Carlton (Florence) Geary. An outdoor memorial ceremony was celebrated Wednesday, August 19th at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia-led by Pastor Wayne Kurtycz of NorthRidge Church. The family welcomes donations in memory of Joan Geary to the Angela Hospice Care Center https://angelahospice.org/donate/ and the Alzheimer's Research & Prevention Foundation https://arpf.donorshops.com/products/01194B4/donatetoday




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved