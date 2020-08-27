Joan Eleanor Geary (Pfefferle) "Mimi"
Livonia - Age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at Angela Hospice Care Center. Joan was born in Elkhart, Indiana on August 12, 1941. She was a graduate of Niles High School in Niles, Michigan. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Michigan State University and taught kindergarten and piano in Livonia, Michigan. Joan was also a faithful volunteer at Sword of the Spirit Lutheran Church, a member of the Junior Women's Club and the Gardening Club in Livonia. Joan married Forrest Alan Geary on May 2, 1964. Joan is forever remembered and survived by her loyal and loving husband and best friend of 63 years, Forrest; her children Greg (Vicki) Geary and Tracy (Scott) Mastenbrook; two grandchildren: Madelyn and Meghan Mastenbrook; her sister Patricia (John) Meadows; many loving nieces, nephews, extended family/friends and faithful canine companion Maizee. Joan was predeceased by her parents Paul and Beatrice Pfefferle and Carlton (Florence) Geary. An outdoor memorial ceremony was celebrated Wednesday, August 19th at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia-led by Pastor Wayne Kurtycz of NorthRidge Church. The family welcomes donations in memory of Joan Geary to the Angela Hospice Care Center https://angelahospice.org/donate/
and the Alzheimer's Research & Prevention Foundation https://arpf.donorshops.com/products/01194B4/donatetoday