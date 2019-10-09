Resources
JoAnn Marie (Andrews) Colliver

September 24, 1943 - September 18, 2019 - JoAnn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Don, and their two sons, Don and Dave (Nancy), as well as granddaughters Fiona and Chloe. JoAnn career interests included teaching and designer clothing sales. She was active in the Junior League of Birmingham, serving as president in 1988-1989. She and Don were also very active in their church where JoAnn held several leadership positions. Memorial gifts may be sent to Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 220, Birmingham Farms, MI 48025 or to Happy Hearts Feline Rescue 10905 E. Pleasant Lake Rd., Manchester, MI 48158. A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 12 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, Bloomfield Hills.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
