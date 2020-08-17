RACKHAM JOANNE, A. passed away August 12, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Detroit to Harry George and Harriet Amelia (Pagel) Rackham. She was predeceased by her best friend and sister Katherine M. Rackham. She is survived by her cousin Eva (Daniel) Thompson. Joanne resided with her sister in Plymouth, Michigan. She graduated from Northville High School. In the tradition of her great uncle Horace H. Rackham, Joanne proudly served for Ford Motor Company for more than 45 years. Joanne was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Northville and the Order of the Eastern Star 523 Kindness, Redford. She was an avid Michigan Football fan, benefactor of the Detroit Zoological Society, and loved her Chinese Pug, "Winston." In recognition of the dedication, expertise, and compassion of Drs. Alan Sugar and Andrew K. Vine, and in recognition of the University of Michigan's continued dedication to leading-edge scientific research, Joanne established the Joanne A. Rackham and Katherine M. Rackham Visual Science Fund. Services were held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, Plymouth. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to Kellogg Eye Center at - https://medicine.umich.edu/dept/ophthalmology/giving/ways-give-kellogg-eye-center
or make check payable to University of Michigan, The University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center Office of Development, 1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 - 1986