John Bradford (Brad) Hubert of Beverly Hills, MI, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 83 after a brief battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Brad is survived by his wife Pat of 61 years, of Beverly Hills; their children Linda Denecke of Cincinnati, OH, Jennie (Vince) Notarantonio of Royal Oak, MI, Dan (Heather) Hubert of Dexter, MI, and 7 grandchildren.
Please leave a message of comfort for Brad's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guest book at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 17 to Apr. 26, 2020