Resources
More Obituaries for John Hubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bradford Hubert Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Bradford Hubert Ii Obituary
John Bradford (Brad) Hubert of Beverly Hills, MI, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 83 after a brief battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Brad is survived by his wife Pat of 61 years, of Beverly Hills; their children Linda Denecke of Cincinnati, OH, Jennie (Vince) Notarantonio of Royal Oak, MI, Dan (Heather) Hubert of Dexter, MI, and 7 grandchildren.

Please leave a message of comfort for Brad's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guest book at www.borekjennings.com.

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 17 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -