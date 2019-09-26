Services
John Lewis
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
All Saints Cemetery-The Preserve
Waterford, MI
John David Lewis


1949 - 2019
John David Lewis Obituary
John David Lewis

Farmington Hills - Passed away at home on September 22, 2019; age 70; husband of Susan; father of David Lewis, Danielle (Tom) Gresham, Jackie Lewis, Joshua (Michelle) Lewis, Jennifer White and Carrie (Stan) Lewis-Adams; preceded in death by his daughter Jessica Lewis; grandpa of Nathan Arnold, Zach, Julia & Samantha Berger, Aidan & Jackson Lewis, Noah Alee, Alexis, Gavin & Ella Gresham, Kyle, Ryan & Kelli White; also survived by 11 siblings and many nieces & nephews. John owned & operated Great Impressions Hardwood Floors, Farmington Hills. He served in the U.S. Army and was active at Restored Church of God. He enjoyed bow deer hunting. Graveside service Tuesday, September 24th at 11:30 am at All Saints Cemetery-The Preserve, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Donations may be made directly to the family. Please leave a memory or condolence on John's online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
