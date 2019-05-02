|
|
John J. Stafiej
Highland - John J. Stafiej, of Highland, MI, died, while in the loving care of his family on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019. He was 70 years of age.
John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marie; children, Jason (Jennifer) Stafiej, Alicia (Kent) Riser and Megan (Matthew) Vasas; grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Mackenzie, Adam and Mason; brother, Ron (Denise) Stafiej; goddaughter, Jessica Stafiej; father and mother-in-law, Walter J. and Rose Dubicki as well as many close friends and extended family members.
John is preceded in death by his father, John Stafiej (d. 2012) and mother Martha Stafiej (nee. Czarnota, d. 2004).
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, MI on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 1-8 PM. Scripture Service at 7 PM.
Funeral Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2201 South Old U.S. 23 Highway, Brighton, MI 48114, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM. Father David Howell to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , the American Liver Foundation and the .
For further information please phone Lynch And Sons at 248-684-6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 2, 2019