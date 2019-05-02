Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2201 South Old U.S. 23 Highway
Brighton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2201 South Old U.S. 23 Highway
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stafiej
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Stafiej

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Stafiej Obituary
John J. Stafiej

Highland - John J. Stafiej, of Highland, MI, died, while in the loving care of his family on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019. He was 70 years of age.

John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marie; children, Jason (Jennifer) Stafiej, Alicia (Kent) Riser and Megan (Matthew) Vasas; grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Mackenzie, Adam and Mason; brother, Ron (Denise) Stafiej; goddaughter, Jessica Stafiej; father and mother-in-law, Walter J. and Rose Dubicki as well as many close friends and extended family members.

John is preceded in death by his father, John Stafiej (d. 2012) and mother Martha Stafiej (nee. Czarnota, d. 2004).

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, MI on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 1-8 PM. Scripture Service at 7 PM.

Funeral Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2201 South Old U.S. 23 Highway, Brighton, MI 48114, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM. Father David Howell to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , the American Liver Foundation and the .

For further information please phone Lynch And Sons at 248-684-6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now