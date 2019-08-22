Services
John Joseph Allen


1926 - 2019
John Joseph Allen Obituary
John Joseph Allen

New Hudson - John Joseph Allen, long-time New Hudson resident age 93, passed away August 16, 2019. John was born in Detroit in March 1926, to Joseph and Marie (Godde) Allen and moved to New Hudson shortly thereafter. He graduated from Milford High School and served in the United States Army Air Corps. John married Dolores Campbell, also of New Hudson, in 1949 and together they raised their family. He owned his own manufacturing company Hilltop Manufacturing. In 2000, John and Dolores moved to Barryton, Michigan where he enjoyed fishing and deer hunting until moving back to New Hudson 2 years ago. John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dolores, and 6 of his 7 children and their spouses: Susan (Dan) Glazier, John David Allen, Patrick (Debbie) Allen, Robin (Ronda) Allen, Joseph (Judy) Allen, and Katherine (James) Bridson. He is preceded in death by his son Michael John Allen. John is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. www.phillipsfuneral.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019
