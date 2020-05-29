John Joseph Villa
John Joseph Villa

- - John Joseph Villa, of Beverly Hills, died at age 102 with family by his side on Sunday, May 24. John had an immutable sense of service to his community and a deep and steadfast love for his family. His first wife, Susie Hoogasian Villa, preceded him in death in 1978. John is survived by his wife Marylin Jean, five children, eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his sister, Adela Cerna Murray. Contributions in John Villa's memory may be made to Wayne State University's Institute of Gerontology: giving.wayne.edu/donate/iog or to Leader Dogs for the Blind in Auburn Hills, MI: leaderdog.org/ways-to-give/giving-options/donate-in-honor-or-memory. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 29 to Jun. 7, 2020.
