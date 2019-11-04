|
John Kapnas
Valparaiso,Indiana - October 31, 2019, Age 84.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Step-father of Kevin (Linda) Lundquist, Caren Jobe, Kirsten (Nick) Plehn and Craig (Michelle) Lundquist. Grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 26. Preceded in death by 2 brothers.
A private family graveside service was held Wednesday, November 6 at Fairview Cemetery, Brighton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.
Care and services were entrusted to Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton, MI
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019