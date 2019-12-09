|
John Michael Turnbull
John Michael Turnbull, devoted husband of Kathleen Ritchie Macleary, was born on July 16, 1948 to parents Bruce and Rita Turnbull. Mike grew up in Northville, Michigan and lived on Eaton Drive with his brothers Bob, Craig, Brian and sister Carol.
At Our Lady of Victory and Northville High School, he excelled at sports, academics, and theater. He was voted Class President and Athlete of the Year of his 1966 Northville Class and earned varsity letters for football, basketball, and baseball. Mike had numerous collegiate athletic opportunities but chose Michigan State University to be a Student/Athlete on the Football Team and he studied communications and sang in Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.
After college, he was drafted into the Army where he served in Germany. He then biked alone and with his brothers, first through Michigan and then internationally. His famous 1975 bicycle trip passed through Hawaii, Guam, Japan, Egypt, Greece, Belgium, Holland, England, Ireland and Scotland; the journey was captured in black and white with his 35mm Nikon camera and was published in various journals.
As a graduate student at Central Michigan University, Mike met and later married Kathy Macleary. He was immensely proud of their 42 years together. They had four children: Megan, Matthew, Chris, and Sean. His grandchildren, Scarlett, Meredith, Julia, Louisa, Ayden, June and Aethen knew him as a fun and caring grandparent. He is remembered by his family, brothers, sister, and friends as a genuinely giving person.
As the family moved from the Midwest to Pennsylvania and later Culver, Indiana, Mike earned a renowned reputation in academic administration and enrollment management. As the Director of Admissions for Culver Academies for over 16 years, Mike shaped the lives of thousands of high school students as he thoughtfully crafted diverse classes of talented students; he was proud to mentor many young professionals in the field.
Mike passed on November 28, 2019, Thanksgiving Day, and we remember his stories, his spirit and his dedication to work and family now and always.
