|
|
John R. Stuart
Northville - John R. Stuart, age 90, a resident of Northville since 1969, passed away March 19, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan; son of John and Pauline (nee Bucon) Szukiewicz.
He attended Cass Technical High School in Detroit and dropped out to enlist in the United States Army on September 13, 1946. John spent 2 years stationed in California and Alaska and earned his GED while in the Army. After being honorably discharged, he attended Michigan State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1952. John was a dedicated member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity at MSU. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Sally A. Perry on August 17, 1957; devoted to each other for over 61 years until her death just 27 days ago.
He worked for an accountant for several years and then passed the CPA exam in 1957. John was a CPA for over 40 years; spending the last 27 years of his career as a Corporate Tax Manager with the University of Michigan. He retired on December 31, 1997. John was a founding board member of Allen Terrace; serving as Chairman during construction. After his retirement he watched his grandson Treman, traveled visiting family and friends, played in a monthly poker game with his U of M friends and followed the stock market. John dearly loved his wife, children, and grandchildren.
John is survived by his children, Todd Stuart, Stacy (John) Callahan, Craig (Jackie) Stuart, and Adam (Joe Turner) Stuart; his grandchildren, Katherine Stuart, Cassandra Stuart, Mariah Stuart, Sage Stuart, Emma Callahan, Treman Stuart, and Abigail Callahan; and his brother Joseph Szukiewicz. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son Scot Stuart, his sister Julia Szukiewicz, his brothers Steve and Alex Szukiewicz, and his beloved pet Miss Kitty.
A funeral service was held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Casterline Funeral Home in Northville. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Road, Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.
Please share condolence at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019