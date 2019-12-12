|
|
John R. Wittekindt
Northville - John R. Wittekindt, age 77, Northville, formerly a longtime resident of Ann Arbor, passed away December 5, 2019. He was born February 9, 1942 in Melrose Park, Illinois; son of Roy H. and Jeannette E. (nee Watkins) Wittekindt. He was united in marriage to Edith "Edie" (nee Foxworthy) Paradowski on December 13, 2018.
John graduated from Downers Grove High School in Downers Grove, Illinois; class of 1960. He continued his education at University of Chicago where he graduated in 3 years with a pre-medical degree. He then attended University of Michigan Medical School and earned his MD. John proudly served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in Vietnam from July 1968 until August 1971. He served as surgeon attached to a Marine unit and spent a year assigned to a nuclear submarine. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign with device, Combat Action Ribbon, Joint Service Commendation, Presidential Unit Citation, and Vietnamese Divisional Cross of Gallantry. While was serving in the Navy, he realized surgery wasn't for him and that he was interested in the mental health field. He liked talking to patients and helping them heal. John worked as a child psychiatrist for many years. He had a private practice, consulted with school districts in Michigan and Ohio, and most recently worked for Ottowa County Community Mental Health. John was a member of the American Medical Association and the American Child Psychiatry Association.
John was a train enthusiast; he liked trains of all sizes and had a collection of model trains. It was a hobby he and his wife had in common. John traveled extensively throughout the world and United States, including a majority of Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii, multiple trips to Disney, camping, and visiting National Parks. He had been hoping to visit Antarctica and Australia. John was an expert carpenter, electrician, and plumber. A true craftsman, everything he did was top notch. He built a second home for his family on Lake Michigan and extensively remodeled his home in Ann Arbor, tripling its size. John was incredibly talented when working with his hands and was always working on home projects, including gardening. He had an amazing tool collection and could do anything himself. John was very knowledgeable and a history buff; he especially liked world history and the Civil War. He was an avid Michigan Football fan and never missed a game. John loved animals, his favorite pets of all time were his Newfoundland, Truffle and his Calico cat, Kitten. His current furry companion was his rescue cat Harvey who spent time comforting him. John's greatest joy in life was his family; he adored spoiling his grandchildren and was very devoted to them all. He was always supportive and attended many of their functions. He was loved by those who knew him and will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Edie Wittekindt; his children, Owen (Rebecca) Wittekindt and Kate (Kyle) Wade; his stepsons, Jason (Gwen) Paradowski and Daniel (Lisa) Paradowski; his brothers, Neil (Pamela) Wittekindt and Alan Wittekindt; his grandchildren, Owen, Karen, Xander, Rory, Wesley, and Jacob; and his niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019