Johnny Lee Sizeland
Johnny Lee Sizeland

Brighton - We are heartbroken to announce that on October 8, 2020 our little brother went to heaven. A wonderful father, son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law. He was 54 yrs old and a resident of Brighton, Michigan. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast including boating with friends. He was employed by Senior Benefits Group for 20 yrs and was passionate about serving his clients. Family and friends are asked to light a candle as a remembrance to Johnny.

He was predeceased by: his Grandfather, Delbert Larrick; his Father, Gary Sizeland; Uncle, Dale Larrick, and Richard Larrick.

He is survived by: Son, Noah Sizeland who is stationed at Air Force Base, Eielson, Alaska; Grandmother, Irma James, of St Augustine, Florida; Mother and Step Father, Lynda and Tony Thibault of Palm Coast, Florida; Sister, Michele (Mickey) Burkard, residing in Kaiserslautern, Germany; Brothers Paul and Les Sizeland of Brighton, Michigan, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are set for November 8th (Sunday) at Plymouth Church of Christ, 2pm, family well wishing, 3pm Memorial Service followed by Graveside. The family is asking that everyone who wishes to attend, wear a mask during the services, due to Covid.




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
