Jon Peter "Pete" VanCamp
Jon Peter "Pete" Van Camp

Houghton Lake - Jon Peter "Pete" Van Camp passed away at his home in Houghton Lake, Michigan after a battle with colon cancer on September 24, 2020. He was 84 years old.

Pete was born on March 16, 1936 and spent his younger years living on Green Lake in West Bloomfield Township. He graduated from University of Michigan in 1958.

After graduation, he became owner of Van Camp Chevrolet, launching a successful career in car sales. Pete married his wife, Barbara, in 1964 and moved to Lake Sherwood in Commerce Township where he lived for 46 years. Pete and Barbara began splitting their time between Florida and Houghton Lake in 2010.

Pete was a devout Catholic and an avid golfer, boater and bicycler. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he taught his children and grandchildren life lessons using humor and stories.

He will be sorely missed by his wife, Barbara; sons, Jon (Tricia) Van Camp, Kurt (Colleen) Van Camp; daughter, Lisa (Chris) Bolla; sister, Molly Woodford, and six grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
