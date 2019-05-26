Services
Joseph Dobek Jr.

Joseph Dobek Jr. Obituary
Joseph Dobek Jr

Westland - Passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a devoted father to Debbie, Joseph I (Kathy), Susan and Mary. Sister Lillian (Bernard) Andriekus. Loving grandfather of Elizabeth (Chris), Rich (Meghan), Joseph II (Elizabeth), Kelly and Halle. He was cherished by 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gloria (2009), and granddaughter Laura.

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on May 26, 2019
